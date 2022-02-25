Deals
Muscle Shoals police seize drugs, guns and money

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man was charged with drug trafficking after drugs, money and guns were seized from a storage unit.

According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers were investigating a possible burglary at a home on Edison Avenue. After speaking with a possible suspect, identified as Stephen Darnell Cain, 64, officers say he was found to be in possession of two ounces of crack and powder cocaine. Authorities then obtained a search warrant for a local storage unit following an investigation into Cain’s drug activity.

Throughout the course of the investigation, agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals officers found 30 ounces of cocaine (street value of $58,000), $44,100 and four handguns, one of which was stolen, in a storage unit.

Cain was charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs and booked into the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

