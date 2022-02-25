Deals
Joe Wheeler campground reopens this week

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been just over two years since a tornado ripped through Joe Wheeler state park, leaving officials to pick up the pieces.

Now, the day is almost here for the campground site to reopen.

“Since 2019 when the tornado hit, we’ve been cleaning up the campground and recovering and now we’ve done a renovation for two-thirds of our campground that was hit by the tornado,” said Chief Superintendent, Chad Davis.

This 4.2 million dollar project has happened slowly the last two years but chief superintendent Chad Davis says he’s happy the day is almost here.

“We’re just really happy to be finally open. We’ve already had our reservations open and we’ve had a lot of good feedback. I think our memorial day weekend is already booked up,” said Davis.

This area that was once filled with trees was cleared out when the tornado came through, making way for the updates and renovations.

“In our B and C sections of the campground, we updated the electrical, all 50 amp power. The campsites are wider, at least 20 feet wide and 60 feet long. It’s going to be something special for people to enjoy and it’s not just closed off anymore. There are no trees on the ground anymore. It’s cleaned up. It’s ready to go and ready for people to see,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

