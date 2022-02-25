Douglas High student charged after alleged off-campus threat against fellow student

DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - This morning, Marshall County deputies are investigating a threat allegedly made by a Douglas High School student against another Douglas student. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown following reports of the threat.

Following this threat, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Wilson, 18 of Boaz. The student was not on campus when the threat was made.

“The sheriff’s office and Douglas Police provided additional deputies and officers to the campus until the student could be located,” said Sheriff Phil Sims. “Once the student was located and interviewed, he was charged with making a terrorist threat toward the school and transported to the Marshall County Jail.”

Sheriff Sims said this was the second time a threat was made toward a county school this week.

“Our students need to know this is not a game and in conjunction with District Attorneys Office and juvenile authorities, we will arrest and prosecute anyone who makes a credible threat to a school or its members,” said Sims.

Wilson’s bond is set at $100,000.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley released the following statement on Friday morning:

School administrators have been made aware of an alleged off-campus statement made by a student regarding a possible threat to another student who attends Douglas High School. Law enforcement officials have been contacted and have taken appropriate action to resolve the issue off-campus. As an added safety measure, we have placed Douglas schools under lockdown until the matter is resolved.

The lockdown was lifted after this student was detained by law enforcement officials.

