Williams Middle School teacher accused of using racially insensitive language

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teacher at Williams Middle School has been accused of using racially insensitive language while addressing students.

According to Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Craig Williams, principal Fisher Hedgeman from Williams Middle School released the following statement to families:

In order to keep you informed, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred late last week that has been brought to my attention.

A teacher at our school used some culturally insensitive language during a classroom conversation. We strive to promote a safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment for all students and staff members. Using any type of language that does not align with these values is not acceptable. While this is a personnel matter, and we do not wish to repeat what was said, we can assure you that this matter will be addressed.

We are also meeting with the students involved to speak with them about their thoughts and emotions surrounding this classroom discussion. If you would like to request someone for your student to speak with about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. Our school culture and climate are critical aspects of any learning environment, and we want all our students to walk into a positive place for teaching and learning every day.

