Warming up toward the 70s today ahead of another round of showers storms overnight into Friday

Happy Thursday! No need for a heavy coat today, but the rain gear might be needed again this afternoon.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 30 into the upper 40s and low 50s from west to east across the Valley. A few isolated showers may be possible at times this morning, but the better rain chances will be later in the day. Rain shower and winter weather has skirted us to the northwest, and will stay there until the afternoon. As we start the day, the wind is light from the east north. However, that will begin to shift to the south during the mid-morning as a warm front lifts north through the Valley. That front helps our temperatures jump up quickly through the midday, with afternoon temps likely to climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Those winds gusting from the south up to 25 mph at times. We will see another round of, potentially, heavy rain roll in late tonight and into tomorrow morning as the cold front with the storm rolls to the east.

This front will bring another threat of storms and periods of downpours which may lead to more flooding. An additional 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain is likely with these storms into early Friday morning, but localized heavier showers may be closer to 3/4 of an inch. Altogether, the weekend rainfall could be between 3 to 7 inches in most areas. As the cold front passes our winds will turn to the north pulling down much colder air. High temperatures will be down into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday & Saturday. That wind on Friday will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Some sunshine is possible Friday afternoon, but get ready for more rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a quick moving system coming from the Gulf.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

