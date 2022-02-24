Visit Historic Mooresville, the north Alabama town where two U.S. Presidents spent time

MOORESVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s no secret Alabama has a rich history, but did you know that two U.S. presidents spent time in Mooresville, Alabama?

Andrew Johnson, the 17th President of the United States, moved to Mooresville when he was just 10-years-old. There, he was an apprentice to a tailor, and the shop he worked in still stands on Market Street.

Staying on Market Street, just a short walk from Johnson’s tailor shop is a church where President James Garfield preached. Garfield was the 20th President of the United States and spent time preaching at Mooresville Church of Christ. The bible he preached out of stayed in the church until very recently. Local historians say the bible is currently being restored.

If you’re a fan of the wild adventures of Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer, some of Mooresville may look familiar to you. The 1995 movie, “Tom and Huck,” was filmed in parts of Mooresville. While Mooresville is in Limestone County, right down the road is the city of Madison. Madison’s founder, James Clemens, was a cousin of the late and great writer, Mark Twain. If you’re not caught up on your American Literature, Twain is the author of The Adventures of Tim Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. While we’re not positive if the movie location had anything to do with Twain’s ties to the town, it definitely adds to its historic charm.

