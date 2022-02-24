Trash Pandas single-game tickets on sale Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Single-game tickets for the 2022 season for the Rocket City Trash Pandas go on sale Saturday at Toyota Field.

The ticket office will be open from 9 a.m. for in-person purchases and the tickets go on sale online at 1 p.m.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open throughout the day and fans will have the opportunity to play different games and eat at the Food Truck. Fans that have 2022 single-game ticket vouchers can redeem the vouchers in-person for tickets to a specific game except for opening day.

If fans have tickets from the four cancelled games from last season, they can exchange those tickets for a ticket to any Trash Pandas home game in April or May.

The season officially begins on April 8 with opening day at Toyota Field set for April 12.

