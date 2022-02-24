Retired three-star General in Huntsville discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We talked with Retired Lieutenant General James Link to get his insights on the conflict in Ukraine, and the Russian invasion.

”Those units that are in the Ukraine now, I’m familiar with. We studied them. We know their tactics, and it scares the hell out of me because the have a very powerful military,” said LTG Link.

Russia has started an invasion and there are thousands of troops still stationed along the Ukraine border. Retired Lieutenant General James Link doesn’t except this to turn into World War III.

“I don’t think Russia is quit that stupid. Putin is on his little quest for glory and his legacy. The legacy that he would love would be the re-establishment of the Soviet Union,” said LTG Link.

Redstone Arsenal has played a big role in helping Ukraine defend it’s self and he doesn’t think President Biden is done providing help.

“The javelin missile is an example, anti-tank missile. Air defense they need desperately. I’m sure they’d love to have the Patriot System. I’m not sure we’d let that go, but those are the kind of things they need from us. Those are the kinds of things Redstone Arsenal will be involved in,” said LTG Link.

If Russia continues to engage in cyber attacks, three-star General James Link says Huntsville would be one of their main targets.

“Huntsville Alabama, Redstone Arsenal, is a key and essential facility for our defense. We do things out there that are very important. and is of great importance to the Soviet Union and to Russia today,” said LTG Link.

Only time will tell what happens with Russia and the Ukraine, but our military is watching.

“I want you to know, our nation is ready, our soldiers are ready. We’re trained and ready to fight if we have to. I pray we don’t,” said LTG Link.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.