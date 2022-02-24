Piney Chapel Elementary School placed on brief lockdown

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Limestone County was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after deputies say two men were target practicing in the area.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Piney Chapel Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 2:48 p.m. after the school’s resource officer heard gunshots. Later, deputies found two men were shooting targets on their own property, north of the school.

The lockdown was lifted and no one was injured.

