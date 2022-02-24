Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Piney Chapel Elementary School placed on brief lockdown

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Limestone County was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon after deputies say two men were target practicing in the area.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Piney Chapel Elementary School was placed on lockdown around 2:48 p.m. after the school’s resource officer heard gunshots. Later, deputies found two men were shooting targets on their own property, north of the school.

The lockdown was lifted and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ismael Roldan
Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child
Cyber Security
Cyber security warning amid Russia, U.S. tension
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
DAR School
DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats

Latest News

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Visit Historic Mooresville
Visit Historic Mooresville, the north Alabama town where two U.S. Presidents spent time
Reach and Teach working with Austin and Decatur High School
Local high school students produce big concerts