Person shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Morris Avenue Wednesday night.

Birmingham Police say that around 5:54 p.m., police officers saw a suspect in Tom Brown Village. After chasing the suspect on foot on Morris Avenue, the suspect was shot during the interaction. Police say the officers requested medical attention from Birmingham Fire and Rescue, but the suspect died on the scene. The officers were not injured in this shooting.

ALEA is investigating this shooting.

BPD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting.



Media staging area is at 44th Street North @ Morris Avenue. pic.twitter.com/U0b3Cd35L7 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 24, 2022

A closer look at the BPD investigation into an officer involved shooting happening right now. Police are gathered on 1st Ave N and 43rd St N. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/Mawgsdg71T — Brittany Dionne (@BrittanyDtvNews) February 24, 2022

