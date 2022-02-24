Deals
Person shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Morris Avenue Wednesday night.

Birmingham Police say that around 5:54 p.m., police officers saw a suspect in Tom Brown Village. After chasing the suspect on foot on Morris Avenue, the suspect was shot during the interaction. Police say the officers requested medical attention from Birmingham Fire and Rescue, but the suspect died on the scene. The officers were not injured in this shooting.

ALEA is investigating this shooting.

