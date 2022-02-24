Deals
Muscle Shoals Middle School student returns home after being injured in wreck

Tidus Hallander
Tidus Hallander(Family of Tidus Hallander)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A student from Muscle Shoals Middle School who was critically injured on Feb. 12 has returned home from UAB hospital.

The return home was special for many reasons for Tidus Hallander after being involved in a car wreck earlier this month. It was special not only because he was discharged after spending 11 days in the hospital but also because Feb. 23 was his 14th birthday.

During his time in the hospital, Hallander received support from his classmates at Muscle Shoals Middle School as they left a chair open for his return in the band room.

“We hope to see him sooner rather than later and we’ll still keep his spot open for him when he gets back. We can’t wait to see him back,” said band director Daniel Seay.

Hallander was the second student from the Muscle Shoals City School District to be involved in a wreck in February as Muscle Shoals High School student Harley Scruggs died on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

