Moving polling places in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Decatur area will be voting in a new location this year. That’s because their usual polling place, the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, is closed because its in the middle of a big dispute.

Some want it repaired, others say the building is too far gone and needs to be torn down and rebuilt.

Either way, city leaders decided it’s not a suitable polling location anymore, so they’re changing the voting location to the nearby Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

It’s just half a mile away from the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. It also has a lot of empty space for voting machines.

“The agreement we had before this was for that Decatur Youth Services to use that space (The Boys & Girls Club) and we needed to receive something in writing that said it would be ok for us to use it for other services such as a voting precinct which the Decatur Housing Authority provided that to us,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

They’re getting prepared for upcoming state and county elections.

The primary election is set for May 24th

