Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

More showers into the weekend.

By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another round of showers will move in late tonight as a warm front moves in from the south. A few elevated storms will be possible but no severe weather is expected.

Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Winds will increase from the south early Thursday and temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s with muggy air returning to the Tennessee Valley. We will get an extended break in the rain late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

This will increase our chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Cooler than normal weather will move in for Friday and Saturday with highs around 50. A few showers will be possible late Saturday into Sunday. Next week a warming trend will get underway with dry weather in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Ismael Roldan
Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
10 Day Forecast
More showers into the weekend.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4