Marshall County youth leader arrested for alleged sexual relationship with a minor

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A youth leader at a church in Albertville has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor as announced Thursday.

Allison Stone has been arrested and charged with second degree sodomy and second degree sexual abuse. Stone serves as a youth leader at the Church of God of Union Assembly in Albertville.

The victim is a 15-year-old male high school student.

Officials from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office provided an update. The full press conference can be watched at the top of this story.

