Man arrested after attempting to elude Florence Police Department officers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man has been arrested after attempting to elude Florence Police Department officers as announced Thursday.

Doug Knighten led a chase on Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to a call at 3622 Huntsville Road. When officers arrived at the residence a female explained that her boyfriend had slashed her tires.

When officers approached the residence, Knighten drove off in a black Ford F-150 and hit a patrol car. During the pursuit down Huntsville Road, Knighten entered Veterans Park and caused damage to several ball fields.

The pursuit continued down Cox Creek Parkway before Knighten entered neighborhoods between Huntsville Road and Veterans Drive. At one point, Knighten collided with a vehicle, but continued to drive away striking another police car.

Eventually, Knighten reached a dead end at Riverside Street where he exited the truck and continued on foot. Knighten was apprehended by officers.

Knighten is charged with felony attempt to elude, first degree attempted assault, third degree domestic violence, first degree criminal mischief, felony leaving the scene of an accident and DUI. His is being held at Lauderdale County Detention Center and his bon is set at $23,000.

