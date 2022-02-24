Madison County Sheriff’s Office: suspect arrested in 2021 Huntsville murder investigation

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested an area man on a murder charge on Wednesday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Robert Wayne Thomas who allegedly shot Billy Powers at 7521 Moores Mill Road on Aug. 5, 2021. Powers’ body was discovered by deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 23rd, 2022, at or about 0900 hours, Robert Wayne Thomas, 31 was arrested without incident by the US Marshals... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 24, 2022

It was concluded after a month’s long investigation that Thomas would be charged with the murder based on probable cause.

Thomas was released from the Madison County Detention Facility on a $75,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

