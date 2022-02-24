Deals
Madison City Schools brings in more substitute teachers

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district has made great strides since January when substitute teachers were scarce.

“We are in a pretty good place now with subs,” said personnel coordinator Dr. Daphne Jah. “We’ve had such a wonderful outpouring from the community.”

In January, many schools were in trouble with so many teachers out sick. The school system even resorted to asking parents to fill in as subs. Since then, about 70 subs have been added to the district’s ongoing list. There are now more than 300 total, and more are on the way. Dr. Jah said that’s a wonderful number for this time of year. She thanks community members for their efforts.

“The more people that you have on a list the better because you really don’t know when you are going to need a sub and I just want to thank the community for coming in and helping us,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what we put a call out for, our community is always willing to help us and so we just thank you for everything that you do for us.”

Although the situation is much better than it was last month, Dr. Jah wants people to know that the district is constantly looking for help. She said there are two job fairs coming up in April for teachers and support staff. One is happening on April 19, the other is happening April 26. Both fairs will be at James Clemens High School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Madison City Schools will release more information as the date gets closer.

