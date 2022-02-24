Local high school students produce big concerts

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Screaming teenagers and the sound of live music isn’t exactly what you expect to hear coming from the halls of a high school, but that’s exactly what happens when Reach and Teach arrives.

Both Austin and Decatur High Schools are finalizing the details for a couple of student-produced concerts coming up in March. The two schools are working with Reach and Teach to learn the ins and outs of planning a concert.

The Velcro Pygmies will be performing at Decatur High School on March 1st while Kirk Jay from NBC’s The Voice will be performing at Austin High School on March 9th. The shows are student-planned, promoted, and produced and will take place in the schools’ gyms.

While it sounds like someone got the idea after watching our favorite Jack Black movie, School of Rock, it’s actually all thanks to an organization called Reach and Teach.

Reach and Teach provides the curriculum and opportunity for students to learn everything from the first steps of planning a concert, to making and following a budget, promoting a big event, operating the show behind the scenes and much more.

Reach and Teach is an educational non-profit organization that teaches marketing and the logistics of event planning while also demonstrating possible career fields to high school students. The school also benefits from the events and receives 100% of the funds raised by the concert.

