Google’s top search trends from February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many times do you use Google a day? Once or twice? Ten times a day?

Whether you spent February searching for Valentine’s Day ideas or who performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, you probably found yourself on the website a few times. We’re looking at the top search trends from google in February 2022.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.