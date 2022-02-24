Deals
Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A gluten-free TV chef was arrested Wednesday in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials said.

Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, and Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, were arrested and charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Dunedin is in the Tampa Bay area, north of Clearwater. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

Besides appearing on television, Kicinski runs a website called Simply Gluten Free.

According to court documents, Kicinski and Heneghan joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver’s license and social media images of the pair. Surveillance images show them holding their phones as they walked down hallways and in the Rotunda.

Since Jan. 6, more than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 235 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Online court records didn’t list attorneys for Kicinski and Heneghan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

