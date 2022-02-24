Decatur Police Department investigators arrest man connected with heroin sales
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man in connection with heroin sales within the city limits of Decatur.
Zachary Morgan, 36, was identified as a suspect during an investigation into heroin sales in Decatur. On Feb. 24, Morgan was located during a vehicle stop and had Xanax, Lortabs and morphine.
Morgan was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,000 bond.
