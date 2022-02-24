Deals
Decatur Police Department investigators arrest man connected with heroin sales

Zachary Morgan
Zachary Morgan(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested and charged a man in connection with heroin sales within the city limits of Decatur.

Zachary Morgan, 36, was identified as a suspect during an investigation into heroin sales in Decatur. On Feb. 24, Morgan was located during a vehicle stop and had Xanax, Lortabs and morphine.

Morgan was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

