Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here is another reminder from police not to leave any valuables in your car, even if it’s locked. One victim has one thousand reasons, why it’s a bad idea.

The Crime Stoppers says a man and woman stole that person’s credit card and broke into a car at Planet Fitness on the South Parkway. Then, they went on an illegal shopping spree at a Wal-Mart in town, buying two $500 gift cards. A couple that steals together goes to jail together.

Jai Xemana Kiser is wanted for Failure to Redelivered Hired Vehicle. Police say she refused to return a rental car to Michigan.

Justin Lee Flegal is facing a serious drug charge, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

Investigators say Debra Marie Elliott used her friend’s (and now probably former friend’s) debit card and pin number to scam her out of money.

If your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

