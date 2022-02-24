Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here is another reminder from police not to leave any valuables in your car, even if it’s locked. One victim has one thousand reasons, why it’s a bad idea.

The Crime Stoppers says a man and woman stole that person’s credit card and broke into a car at Planet Fitness on the South Parkway. Then, they went on an illegal shopping spree at a Wal-Mart in town, buying two $500 gift cards. A couple that steals together goes to jail together.

Jai Xemana Kiser is wanted for Failure to Redelivered Hired Vehicle. Police say she refused to return a rental car to Michigan.

Justin Lee Flegal is facing a serious drug charge, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

Investigators say Debra Marie Elliott used her friend’s (and now probably former friend’s) debit card and pin number to scam her out of money.

If your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ismael Roldan
Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child
Cyber Security
Cyber security warning amid Russia, U.S. tension
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
DAR School
DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats

Latest News

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
Zachary Morgan
Decatur Police Department investigators arrest man connected with heroin sales
Police lights
Piney Chapel Elementary School placed on brief lockdown
Huntsville City Schools
Williams Middle School teacher accused of using racially insensitive language