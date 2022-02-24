County commission approves new facility for coroner’s office

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County’s coroner’s office needs more space for workers, families, and bodies.

Now the county commission has given its approval for a brand new facility. The Marshall County coroner’s office currently is operating out of local businesses and funeral homes. So far this year, Nugent said his office has investigated 50 deaths, an increase from last year.

On Wednesday, the county commission approved the construction of a new facility. It will provide additional office space and a morgue that can store more bodies.

“This first step allows us to bring all of our operations under one roof, which is huge for us because we can bring in county resources onto county property. We can also maintain records and confidentiality of those records, and they are not in someone’s house,” said Nugent.

Nugent said the facility will be located next to the EMA office. The money will come from the Capital Improvement Fund.

“It’s already secured, it already has a parking lot, so it will help decrease the cost of the building,” said Nugent.

The new facility will also be a resource for families.

“One thing we are hoping to have is a spot to meet with families, and we have struggled with that when families want to meet with us to discuss their loved one’s death,” said Nugent.

Next in the process, architect drawings for the building will be done, along with obtaining city permits, and surveys and bids will go out for final cost.

