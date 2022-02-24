City leaders could work to fix downtown sidewalks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Getting around downtown Huntsville may get a little smoother. One city council member, Bill Kling, wants to fix the rocky sidewalks. He says they’re dangerous to people walking through the area.

Roots from the trees are breaking through the concrete on sidewalks while bricks are popping out of their pathways.

“Because of all the warping up and downs it’s almost like a roller coaster and then there are areas where there are sidewalks constructed by bricks and those bricks are sticking up,” said Kling. “One brick is up and the other is down, it’s like an obstacle course.

Kling says their biggest problems are on streets like Adams St., Franklin St., Eustis St. and Clinton Ave.

“We have a lot of areas where, because of tree roots, sidewalks are puckered up so I want to bring in the public works department to try to level out those areas because that is not a safe place to walk,” said Kling.

He says he’s presenting a plan to even out those areas at the city council meeting on Feb. 24. Kling says he wants to get it done before springtime when more people will be walking around in the nice weather.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.