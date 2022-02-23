U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville discusses Russia-Ukraine conflict

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is weighing in on the new developments in Europe. He spent the day in Huntsville talking with business leaders. Discussing Russia and Ukraine was on the top of his agenda.

Redstone Arsenal plays a huge role when it comes to the military. A lot of the weapons used in war, are made in the Tennessee Valley. As a result, Senator Tuberville says Huntsville could be a target when it comes to possible cyber attacks from Russia.

”There’s a lot of targets, definitely Huntsville, because of what we do. From NASA, to Redstone Arsenal, that’s the reason we have 5,000 people come from the FBI. Cyber is going to be behind the wall at Redstone,” said Tuberville.

Members of the Russian military have spent a long time preparing for war. They have been testing missile capabilities on land and in the water.

American leaders have supplied the Ukraine with some of their weapons to defend themselves. During Tuesday’s meeting with business leaders in Huntsville, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville says some of those weapons came from Huntsville.

“Redstone is in charge of supply all over the world. And obviously we’ve been sending small weapons to Ukraine, so they’ve played a big part,” said Tuberville.

In attendance listening to Tuberville was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.

“I spent 2 tours in Central Europe during the cold war in the 80′s. This situation going on with Ukraine and Russia is a concerning situation. We can only see what’s going to develop on a day by day basis. It doesn’t look good,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joe Hidalgo.

Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville says he just wants to make sure no members of the American military get injured, if the conflict escalates.

“It’s important that we help Ukraine as much as we can, but we don’t need to spill one drop of blood. This is really not our fight. NATO needed support, of course we’re a NATO country but this is more of a European NATO fight than ours,” said Tuberville.

