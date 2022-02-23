Talking with one of the stars from ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you grew up watching Disney Channel, or maybe your kids watched it, you might remember a classic show called The Proud Family that ran until 2005.

Nearly 17 years later and the show is back with a revival series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The new show premieres on Disney+ on February 23 with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The continuation of the show follows the adventures and misadventures of 14-year old Penny and the rest of the Proud family as they navigate modern life in the 2020′s. Many of the original cast is back for more fun including her parents, Trudy and Oscar, her grandma, Sugar Mama, and her friends Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael, in addition to some new characters.

Karen Malina White voices the character of Penny’s best friend Dijonay Jones. White joined TVL to talk about the new show, what new and old fans can expect and what it was like to be reunited with such a fun and quirky character like Dijonay.

The series even has some big-hitter guest roles from Lizzo, Lil Nax X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Gabrielle Union, and many more.

Grab a spot on the couch and your Proud Snacks and get ready for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

