Payton Walker competes against Moulton Middle School’s Scholars Bowl team captain

MOULTON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Some students at Moulton Middle School are preparing for the big Scholars Bowl coming up on February 26. The Alabama Scholastic Competition Association is gathering the state’s best teams to see who will win it all.

Moulton Middle School’s Scholars Bowl placed second at the district competition which earned them a spot at the state tournament for the very first time.

In order to make sure the team is ready, Payton Walker went head to head with Moulton’s team captain, Zachary Smith.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.