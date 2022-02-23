Deals
Payton Walker competes against Moulton Middle School’s Scholars Bowl team captain

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Some students at Moulton Middle School are preparing for the big Scholars Bowl coming up on February 26. The Alabama Scholastic Competition Association is gathering the state’s best teams to see who will win it all.

Moulton Middle School’s Scholars Bowl placed second at the district competition which earned them a spot at the state tournament for the very first time.

In order to make sure the team is ready, Payton Walker went head to head with Moulton’s team captain, Zachary Smith.

