More showers into the weekend. Another round of showers will move in late tonight as a warm front moves in from the south. A few elevated storms will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Winds will increase from the south early Thursday and temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s with muggy air returning to the Tennessee Valley. We will get an extended break in the rain late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This will increase our chance for thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Cooler than normal weather will move in for Friday and Saturday with highs around 50. A few showers will be possible late Saturday into Sunday. Next week a warming trend will get underway with dry weather in the forecast.

10 Day Forecast (WAFF)