Madison City Schools moves to mask optional policy

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The district-wide mask mandate in Madison City Schools has been lifted.

In a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, the district removed the previous plan in lieu of the now mask optional policy. The new policy is effective as of Thursday, February 24.

Masks are still required on buses due to federal transportation laws.

BREAKING: Madison City Schools Board has lifted the district wide mask mandate. More at @waff48 at noon. pic.twitter.com/NPa3hjiQHO — Caroline Klapp WAFF 48 (@CarolineTVNews) February 23, 2022

