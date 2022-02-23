Madison City Schools moves to mask optional policy

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The district-wide mask mandate in Madison City Schools has been lifted.

In a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, the district removed the previous plan in lieu of the now mask optional policy. The new policy is effective as of Thursday, February 24.

Masks are still required on buses due to federal transportation laws.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

