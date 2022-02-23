Las Vegas police find body of young boy in garage freezer

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - Police in Las Vegas found the body of a young boy after his mother sent a note saying she was being held against her will to school with her older child. The mother’s boyfriend is now facing charges, KVVU reports.

Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a homicide investigation was taking place at a home in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, after the body of a preschool-age boy was found in a garage freezer.

About 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, a child in elementary school gave a note to their teacher from the child’s mother. The note reportedly stated she was being held against her will, and she didn’t know where her preschool-age child was. The note said she assumed the boy was dead.

Clark County School District Police Department officers called Las Vegas police, and homicide was advised, Spencer said.

Patrol officers conducted surveillance on the home and, at 10 a.m., saw a man and woman leaving the home. The man, who was not the father of either child, was detained but not immediately identified. He was described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s.

The woman was the mother of both children, Spencer said. She was interviewed and said she last saw her youngest child on Dec. 11. She said she had been abused by her boyfriend, who she lived with, and was asking him where her child was, then believed the child was deceased.

She told police she was not allowed to leave the house or go into the garage.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. Officers found the body of the young boy in a freezer in the garage. Investigators believe he had been dead since early December.

The suspect originally faced kidnapping charges but will be booked on an open murder charge, as well, Spencer said.

Spencer reminded the public that if you are unable to handle a child, the child can be taken to a hospital or a fire station to avoid “such a tragic situation.”

Neighbors shared kids all play together at the park right next to the home.

“We’ve been a quiet neighborhood. We are a new, quiet neighborhood,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

She said she was suspicious of a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway of the home where the boy’s body was found starting about a month and a half ago and reached out to the homeowner’s association.

She said the truck was moved down the street but then moved back “within the last week, week and a half.”

“It has been sitting in front of that house, and we’ve been contacting HOA again,” she said.

