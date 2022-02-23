Deals
Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update as of 10:30 p.m.: The previously reported outages in Hazel Green and Harvest/Monrovia have been restored.

Customers south of Pine Grove Road on Wall Triana Highway, Harbin Road and Little Road to Capshaw Road are still without power.

Original: Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to multiple power outages Tuesday night due to severe weather.

The largest outage is from the Harvest and Monrovia area from Yarbrough Road to Capshaw Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road to Jeff Road.

HU says there is also an outage in Hazel Green from Charity Lane to Patterson Lane and from Pulaski Pike to Highway 231/431.

There are small clusters of outages in the northern part of Madison County. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.


