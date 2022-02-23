Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Huntsville man pleads guilty in 2017 capital murder case

Michael Bishop
Michael Bishop(The Decatur Daily)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2017 has pled guilty to two counts of capital murder as announced Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Bishop, 36, was arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Raul Dequesada of Decatur. Bishop had shot Dequesada during a home invasion on Oct. 27, 2017.

Bishop also held Dequesada’s wife at gunpoint and stole her purse. After an investigation, Bishop was identified as a suspect and arrested in December 2017 by the U.S. Marshalls.

Bishop’s trial was going to begin on Wednesday, but he pled guilty to two counts of capital murder. Bishop was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

Illegitimate currency
Decatur Police Department seeing increase in illegitimate currency
Dive team searching for missing man in Elgin
Expert divers searching for Tennessee man who disappeared in 2016
Masks now optional in Madison City Schools
Madison City Schools moves to mask optional policy
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon