Huntsville man pleads guilty in 2017 capital murder case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2017 has pled guilty to two counts of capital murder as announced Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Bishop, 36, was arrested in December 2017 for the murder of Raul Dequesada of Decatur. Bishop had shot Dequesada during a home invasion on Oct. 27, 2017.

Bishop also held Dequesada’s wife at gunpoint and stole her purse. After an investigation, Bishop was identified as a suspect and arrested in December 2017 by the U.S. Marshalls.

Bishop’s trial was going to begin on Wednesday, but he pled guilty to two counts of capital murder. Bishop was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

