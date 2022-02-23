Gov. Ivey recognizes Alabama companies for exporting success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey recognized seven companies across Alabama for their success in exporting goods and services around the world.

Of those seven companies recognized, two are based in Huntsville: iCubate Inc. and SynVivo.

Each company recognized will be receiving the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award as they reflect the dynamic range of capabilities found within Alabama’s economy.

“Consumers in markets across the globe are learning that ‘Made in Alabama’ is synonymous with top-level quality, and they want more of the goods produced in our state,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The innovation, craftsmanship and ingenuity of products created by Alabama’s talented workers really makes them second to none.”

The recipients of the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award are:

• Cherokee Fabrication Co. (Salem): Founded by Roy Owens, Paul Owens and Jerry Scarborough as a light metal fabrication shop, the Lee County company has served the cotton industry for 25 years. Its international footprint now encompasses ginning operations in North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

• CleBer LLC (Paint Rock): The Jackson County company’s open design system for its Oggún tractor makes all parts available off the shelf, empowering small farmers. Customers can purchase tractors made in Alabama or license the design.

• Continental Aerospace Technologies (Mobile): A global leader in general aviation, Continental is the only U.S. company to offer a full range of new piston aircraft engines, as well as a full-service factory Maintenance Repair and Overhaul center. In business since 1906, the company has more than 600 employees.

• Eastern Technologies Inc. (Ashford): The Houston County company provides Personal Protective Clothing to the nuclear and other industries. It is a leader in the field of radiological laundry services, protective clothing supply, and radiological laundry system design.

• iCubate Inc. (Huntsville): iCubate provides fast, accurate and affordable testing assays to laboratories, helping improve patient care outcomes. Its international activities include a licensing agreement with a Chinese oncology diagnostics firm and a joint venture with an infectious disease diagnostics company in China.

• Nelson Brothers (Birmingham): Nelson produces chemicals that are used by manufacturers of emulsions around the world for applications in mining and construction. To expand its global business footprint, it began producing specialty chemicals as additives in lubricants, metal working and oil recovery processes.

• SynVivo (Huntsville): SynVivo’s tissue/organ-on-chip platform provides a biologically realistic microenvironment to enable better prediction of human responses for drug development and personalized medicine applications.

