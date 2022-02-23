Got an idea? Help launch the 200+ mile Singing River Trail in north Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Imagine a walking trail longer than 200 miles through the towns and communities that make up north Alabama. The Singing River Trail is a proposed greenway connecting those communities and people of north Alabama.

While it’s not ready just yet, officials with the Singing River Trail are looking for ideas to help bring this greenway to life! If you are an aspiring or existing entrepreneur with a passion for this community or the outdoors, a new shark tank-style competition wants to hear from you!

Submit your idea to Launch Tank by March 1 and find out if you are selected to present your final idea to a panel of judges on March 22. Winners will be awarded a cash prize and business support resources from local organizations and agencies.

For more information or to apply, visit https://launch2035.org/launch-tank.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.