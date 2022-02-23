Get ready for Mardi Gras with Carnegie Carnival in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Carnival season! Mardi Gras is right around the corner, and few people celebrate like the folks in Decatur.

The annual Carnegie Carnival is back for another big party that all kicks off on Friday, February 24. Friday night, head downtown for a carriage ride and head to the Cake Shake and catch some entertainment from The Willie’s.

On Saturday, if you’re feeling fast, join in on the half-marathon and get ready for a day of events around downtown including the main Carnegie Carnival Parade at 6 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule, visit https://carnegiecarnival.org/.

