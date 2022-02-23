Deals
Fort Payne city council to refurbish existing sports complex

Fort Payne sports complex upgrades
By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans for a new sports complex in Fort Payne are now canceled.

A new $7 million sports complex along with soccer fields was supposed to be built near Martin Avenue and 63rd Street in Fort Payne. After much thought and research, Fort Payne City council and Mayor Brian Baine decided to use the money to refurbish the old sports complex instead.

“Our school system was putting in the turf at the football, softball, and baseball fields at the school, and we had them give us an estimate, and their estimate came back at $5 million,” said Fort Payne Mayor, Brian Baine.

Baine said the city won’t abandon the new property.

The new plan is to create biking and hiking trails, a multipurpose building, and an amphitheater on the property.

He said restrooms are currently being renovated at the old sports complex, and then upgrades will begin to the fields, which he said will be a revenue driver to the city.

“The softball, baseball, and soccer with tournaments it can bring people to the city, and it brings tax dollars to the city because they will have to stay at our hotels, buy gas, and eat in town,” said Baine.

