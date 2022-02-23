Flooding chances continue thus week; More scattered afternoon storms today with cooler temperatures too

Happy Wednesday. Grab a coat and keep your rain gear handy.

Showers remain for some this morning on the backside of last night’s storms and flooding. Many spots are seeing flooding after 2 to 5 inches of rain last night. The good news is that there will be relatively drier skies later today. Winds will begin to turn to the north will be likely for much of the day today, which will keep us a bit cooler that the 70s we saw Tuesday. That north wind will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 20 mph. Expect clouds to mix with some sunshine at times today and by the afternoon we will see a chance at a few scattered showers. Nothing close to as intense as what we saw late last night and overnight.

A few showers will skirt us through the overnight tonight and into Thursday with more cloud cover. Winds from the south will pick up overnight into Thursday pulling up more warmth for the rest of the day. Temperatures Thursday afternoon are likely to climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s with winds gusting from the south up to 25 mph. We will see another round of heavy rain roll in late Thursday and overnight into Friday.

This will bring another threat of storms and flooding. Altogether, rainfall by the end of the week could be between 3 to 7 inches in most areas, with localized heavier amounts possible as well. Behind that rain will be another cold front which will cool things down for Friday & Saturday. That wind on Friday will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be into the upper 40s and low 50s. Low temperatures this weekend will dip into the 20s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

