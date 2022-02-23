Expert divers searching for Tennessee man who disappeared in 2016

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother’s pain.

“I don’t want my son to be forgotten. You know, I don’t want people to forget about him,” said Loria Youtesy.

And a groups quest to get answers for her led them here to Lauderdale county

Janson Brewer disappeared in 2016 and hasn’t been heard from since.

“Janson was supposed to be going fishing that day. Janson, his friend, and the vehicle they were in all disappeared at the same time. So typically when that happens we find that they are in water,” said Lindsay Bussick.

The chaos divers have been in Lauderdale county for almost a week.

They are continuing to look beneath the surface for any clues.

“We are going through and checking all of those areas. Where Janson could be. Where he could have potentially be headed that day. Anything to help bring the family some areas,” said Bussick.

The dive group has either found or help find 10 missing people and solved some cold cases.

Janson’s mom says she hopes her son is next.

“He has children and he has a daddy that loves him. We want him found for closure. Even if he is dead, let us find him and let somebody come forth and tell us so we can bury him and have peace,” said Youtesy.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.