Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest woman for chemical endangerment

Ashley Alford
Ashley Alford(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a woman for chemical endangerment of a child as announced Wednesday.

Ashley Alford, 32, was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. Alford also admitted to using methamphetamine while pregnant.

Alford is currently pregnant with her fifth child and has been charged with chemical endangerment four times in the past. When investigators arrived at Alford’s residence after receiving a call, they found her hiding in a closet.

Alford’s bond has been set at $50,000 for her newest charge. She also has a $50,000 cash bond for her previous chemical endangerment charge and several other charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey recognizes Alabama companies for exporting success
Cici's Pizza
Armed robbery occurs at Guntersville Cici’s Pizza on Tuesday