Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest woman for chemical endangerment

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a woman for chemical endangerment of a child as announced Wednesday.

Ashley Alford, 32, was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. Alford also admitted to using methamphetamine while pregnant.

Alford is currently pregnant with her fifth child and has been charged with chemical endangerment four times in the past. When investigators arrived at Alford’s residence after receiving a call, they found her hiding in a closet.

Alford’s bond has been set at $50,000 for her newest charge. She also has a $50,000 cash bond for her previous chemical endangerment charge and several other charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.