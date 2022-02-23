Florence detectives searching for person of interest in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest involved in a deadly hit-and-run in December 2021.

According to the Florence Police Department, Marlin Javier Vindel Lopez is a person of interest in the hit-and-run which occurred on December 20, 2021.

Officers responded to a deceased female, who is identified as Lori Lynne Avery, on Chisholm Road near Rasch Road. Investigator determined Avery was struck by a Nissan Altima, which left the scene. An FPD officer located the Nissan Altima in question in the 100 block of South Kirkman Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is asked to contact FPD at 256.760.6610, text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message, or Crime Stoppers at 256.386.8685.

