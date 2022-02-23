Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Decatur Police Department seeing increase in illegitimate currency

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit announced that there has been an increase in the use of illegitimate currency in the city of Decatur.

According to investigators, the currency may come in any denomination and people should pay attention to the possibly of “replica” or “play money” appearing on the bills. There is also the possibility of Chinese symbols appearing on the bills.

Illegitimate currency
Illegitimate currency(Decatur Police Department)

The Decatur PD suggests using UV light to test the accuracy of a bill.

If anyone receives an illegitimate bill, contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660. You can confirm the legitimacy of the bills by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

Michael Bishop
Huntsville man pleads guilty in 2017 capital murder case
Dive team searching for missing man in Elgin
Expert divers searching for Tennessee man who disappeared in 2016
Masks now optional in Madison City Schools
Madison City Schools moves to mask optional policy
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon