Decatur Police Department seeing increase in illegitimate currency

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit announced that there has been an increase in the use of illegitimate currency in the city of Decatur.

According to investigators, the currency may come in any denomination and people should pay attention to the possibly of “replica” or “play money” appearing on the bills. There is also the possibility of Chinese symbols appearing on the bills.

Illegitimate currency (Decatur Police Department)

The Decatur PD suggests using UV light to test the accuracy of a bill.

If anyone receives an illegitimate bill, contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660. You can confirm the legitimacy of the bills by clicking here.

