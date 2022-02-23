Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats

DAR School
DAR School(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A student from Kate Duncan Smith DAR school has been arrested after making terroristic threats on the school as announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley posted on social media that school administrators had been made aware of a threat at DAR High School. Local law enforcement officials were contacted and took appropriate action according to the social media post.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed that a student had been taken into custody on Wednesday and transported to the juvenile probation office.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

Marlin Javier Vindel Lopez
Florence detectives searching for person of interest in deadly hit-and-run
Ashley Alford
Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest woman for chemical endangerment
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021