Cyber security warning amid Russia, U.S. tension

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Homeland Security has sounded the alarm that Russia could mount cyberattacks against U.S. interests.

A local cyber security expert with more than 40 years of professional leadership in national, homeland, and cyber security is chiming in on the potential threats. Deputy Director for Research at McCrary Institute, Marcus Sachs, says these attacks could be a little as phishing emails, or as large as, disabling attacks directed towards government agencies.

It’s no secret that foreign hackers have their eyes on Huntsville because of its role in national defense and the United States’ economy.

“So, while the Redstone area and Huntsville, in particular, might not be a special target we could be caught up in the swirl of things as this unfolds,” said Sachs.

WAFF is told there is no evidence of any attempted cyberattacks by Russia.

“The cyber professionals, like I am, are all on alert.” Sachs adds, “We are watching things and if we see things that aren’t right, we will certainly sound the alarm.”

Sachs recommends users stay vigilant while online. He says sometimes users will be the first to notice something suspicious.

“Make sure if you are seeing something that is not right that you report it,” Sachs adds. “Report it as quickly as you can because frequently it is the person on the keyboard that detects something is the matter verse the person who is watching the network.”

Sachs recommends the following “best practices” to keep you safe online:

Be careful what you click on

Think twice about opening emails and attachments from people you don’t know

Be vigilant to any suspicious activity

Sachs also recommends you back up any important documents or anything of value to a portable hard drive.

