Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Cyber security warning amid Russia, U.S. tension

Cyber Security
Cyber Security(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Homeland Security has sounded the alarm that Russia could mount cyberattacks against U.S. interests.

A local cyber security expert with more than 40 years of professional leadership in national, homeland, and cyber security is chiming in on the potential threats. Deputy Director for Research at McCrary Institute, Marcus Sachs, says these attacks could be a little as phishing emails, or as large as, disabling attacks directed towards government agencies.

It’s no secret that foreign hackers have their eyes on Huntsville because of its role in national defense and the United States’ economy.

“So, while the Redstone area and Huntsville, in particular, might not be a special target we could be caught up in the swirl of things as this unfolds,” said Sachs.

WAFF is told there is no evidence of any attempted cyberattacks by Russia.

“The cyber professionals, like I am, are all on alert.” Sachs adds, “We are watching things and if we see things that aren’t right, we will certainly sound the alarm.”

Sachs recommends users stay vigilant while online. He says sometimes users will be the first to notice something suspicious.

“Make sure if you are seeing something that is not right that you report it,” Sachs adds. “Report it as quickly as you can because frequently it is the person on the keyboard that detects something is the matter verse the person who is watching the network.”

Sachs recommends the following “best practices” to keep you safe online:

  • Be careful what you click on
  • Think twice about opening emails and attachments from people you don’t know
  • Be vigilant to any suspicious activity

Sachs also recommends you back up any important documents or anything of value to a portable hard drive.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

Marlin Javier Vindel Lopez
Florence detectives searching for person of interest in deadly hit-and-run
DAR School
DAR student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ashley Alford
Etowah County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest woman for chemical endangerment
(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday