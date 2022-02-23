City council moves forward with Fort Payne Police Department renovation project

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne Police Department renovation project is one step closer to being completed.

On Tuesday, the Fort Payne City Council held a work session to discuss the city’s needs and the cost of the project with an architect.

After decades of operating out of the old city hall building and having mold issues, the Fort Payne Police Department will soon get a facelift. The mayor and city council met with Tinker Ma, Inc. architect Craig Peavy during a work session meeting. He said the renovation project will cost around $3.5 million and will include a redesign with state of art structures, cameras, monitors, office spaces, and handicap-accessible features.

“The biggest thing is we’re on top of one of another especially, our investigative division, and we have about five investigators, and they are in a cramped area,” said Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis.

He said with the help of a feasibility study, a big component that will be added is defined public access.

“We don’t really have that, we have three main areas, and we want one main central location for the public to go in, and through this study, we will have one point of public access,” said Davis.

In the meantime, Davis said the department will operate out of Williams Avenue Elementary School until renovations are done, which could take up to a year.

“We’ve been working for years by putting things together as we can. We are looking to bring this to a modern police department and get up to date with technology, " said Davis.

Renovation bids will go out in the next couple of months.

