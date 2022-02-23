Deals
Birmingham Stallions draft Alex McGough in USFL Draft

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions made history Tuesday night, selecting quarterback Alex McGough with the sixth pick in the 2022 USFL Draft.

McGough played college football at Florida International, and played for the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans in the NFL. The pick was announced by Auburn legend, Bo Jackson.

“I’m just excited to get to play,” said McGough. I’m just excited to get to fight and compete, especially in front of the hometown crowd. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Michigan Panthers selected Shea Patterson with the first pick in the USFL Draft.

