Arts in Medicine: How art impacts our health & well being

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s safe to say nobody likes staying in a hospital. But what if your hospital was decorated with artwork and color that brings the walls to life.

Arts in Medicine aims to transform the health care experience by integrating the arts throughout hospitals around the country. It’s a program that improves the well-being of patients and their families but also much of the staff.

You can learn more by visiting https://www.hhwomenandchildren.org/services/arts-in-medicine.

