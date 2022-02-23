Deals
Armed robbery occurs at Guntersville Cici’s Pizza on Tuesday

Cici's Pizza
Cici's Pizza
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Guntersville Police Lieutenant Doug Ware, an armed robbery occurred at a Cici’s Pizza in Guntersville On Tuesday night.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and no injuries were reported. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as new information is available.

