Armed robbery occurs at Guntersville Cici’s Pizza on Tuesday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Guntersville Police Lieutenant Doug Ware, an armed robbery occurred at a Cici’s Pizza in Guntersville On Tuesday night.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and no injuries were reported. A suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as new information is available.

