Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Alabama A&M University public safety officer arrested for enticing a child

Ismael Roldan
Ismael Roldan(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama A&M University Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested and charged with enticing a child and sexual abuse as announced Wednesday.

Ismael Roldan, 37, was arrested on Feb. 21, for allegedly enticing a child. He was also charged with second degree sexual abuse.

Roldan was released on Tuesday after posting bond at $3,000 for both charges.

Roldan has been with the department for three years and has no prior infractions.

WAFF reached out to Roldan for comment and he said that he has no comment at this time.

Alabama A&M released the following statement:

Alabama A&M University has confirmed that a law enforcement officer in its Department of Public Safety was arrested without incident on February 21, 20222 by the Huntsville Police Department following an investigation.

The charges against officer Ismael Roldan were unrelated to his role as an officer at AAMU. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and the officer has been placed under administrative leave February 22, 2022 pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit
Flooding in Ardmore
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood Watch remains in effect until noon
Justin Tyler
Man faces domestic violence charges in connection to stabbing
N
Alabama House passes permitless carry bill
crime scene tape
2 killed, infant injured in DeKalb County car crash

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Tornado confirmed in Hazel Green on Tuesday
Arts in Medicine at Huntsville Hospital
Arts in Medicine: How art impacts our health & well being
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey recognizes Alabama companies for exporting success
Cici's Pizza
Armed robbery occurs at Guntersville Cici’s Pizza on Tuesday