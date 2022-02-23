2 arrested after attemping to elude deputies

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in jail after they allegedly attempted to elude deputies early Wednesday morning.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed a small gray car driving erratically on Horton Nixon Chapel Road around 12 a.m. When deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver led deputies on a high-speed chase. After a brief chase, the vehicle lost control and crashed through a metal gate on Bethlehem Road in Douglas.

Dustin Hill, of Blountsville, and Kristy Wilkerson, of Boaz, were arrested after deputies found a 9mm handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and an undetermined amount of meth. Marshall County’s K9, Puma, and Douglas Police assisted with this arrest.

Hill and Wilkerson are being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

