‘Twosday’: North Alabama baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/2022

Baby born at NAMC at 2:22a.m. on 2/22/2022(North Alabama Medical Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One North Alabama family is celebrating this ‘Twosday’ with a new bundle of joy!

The North Alabama Medical Center announced the birth of a baby boy, Coleson, who was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/2022. The palindrome date means it reads the same forward and backward.

NAMC is overjoyed for this family and congratulates them on their newborn.

